UrduPoint.com

US Offers To Mediate Lasting Armenian-Azerbaijani Peace - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 07:04 PM

US Offers to Mediate Lasting Armenian-Azerbaijani Peace - Diplomat

The United States is ready to mediate in the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson said, as cited by the US embassy on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United States is ready to mediate in the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson said, as cited by the US embassy on Wednesday.

Olson came to Armenia on Monday for a two-day visit that was aimed at bolstering ties between the South Caucasus country and the United States.

In her meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other Armenian officials, Olson "underscored the strength of the U.

S.-Armenian bilateral ties," the US embassy in Yerevan said on social media.

"She also stressed the readiness of the United States to help Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a de-escalation of tensions and find a long-term, comprehensive peace," the post read.

The US, Russia and the European Union have taken turns to try and negotiate a peace pact between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the hope of ending their long-running territorial dispute. The regional rivals have fought two wars over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Social Media European Union Visit Yerevan Armenia Azerbaijan United States Turkish Lira Post

Recent Stories

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax i ..

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax in Q1

15 minutes ago
 Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for Marc ..

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for March: Dar

56 minutes ago
 UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

1 hour ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.