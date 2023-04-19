US Offers to Mediate Lasting Armenian-Azerbaijani Peace - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United States is ready to mediate in the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson said, as cited by the US embassy on Wednesday.

Olson came to Armenia on Monday for a two-day visit that was aimed at bolstering ties between the South Caucasus country and the United States.

In her meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other Armenian officials, Olson "underscored the strength of the U.

S.-Armenian bilateral ties," the US embassy in Yerevan said on social media.

"She also stressed the readiness of the United States to help Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a de-escalation of tensions and find a long-term, comprehensive peace," the post read.

The US, Russia and the European Union have taken turns to try and negotiate a peace pact between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the hope of ending their long-running territorial dispute. The regional rivals have fought two wars over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.