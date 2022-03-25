US Offers up to $10Mln for Information on 3 Alleged Russian FSB Agents - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on three agents of Russia's Federal Security Service who have been allegedly engaged in cyber crimes against energy companies, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is now offering a reward for information on Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers Pavel Aleksandrovich Akulov, Mikhail Mikhailovich Gavrilov and Marat Valeryevich Tyukov for their alleged involvement in computer intrusions, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and damage to the property of an energy facility offenses," the release said on Thursday.