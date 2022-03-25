US Offers Up to $10Mln for Information on Alleged Russian Hacker Gladkikh - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The US government is offering a $10 million reward for information on the alleged Russia-based hacker Evgeny Gladkikh, who has been one of four Russian nationals charged over attempts to hack critical infrastructure in the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is offering a reward for information on Russia-based hacker Evgeny Viktorovich Gladkikh," the release said on Thursday. "RFJ... is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of Gladkikh... who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, aids or abets a violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which may include participation in malicious cyber activities against US critical infrastructure."