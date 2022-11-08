UrduPoint.com

US Offers Up To $1Mln Reward For Info On Three Haitian Gang Leaders - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The United States is offering up to a $1 million reward for information leading to the arrests or convictions of three Haitian nationals for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to participate in transnational organized crime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"As part of our efforts to continue imposing consequences and holding accountable those fomenting violence in Haiti, I am announcing reward offers of up to $1 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of three Haitian nationals - Lanmò Sanjou, a/k/a Joseph Wilson, Jermaine Stephenson, aka Gaspiyay, and Vitel'Homme Innocent - for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime," Blinken said in a statement.

The US State Department along with the Department of Justice believes that on October 16, 2021, the three while being members of the 400 Mawozo gang conspired to kidnap 16 US Christian missionaries, including five children and one Canadian missionary, to get ransom payments, the statement said.

The reward is offered under the US Department of State's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program, which together with the Narcotics Rewards Program resulted in the arrest of more than 75 transnational criminals, according to the statement.

