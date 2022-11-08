UrduPoint.com

US Offers Up To $1Mln Reward For Info On Three Haitian Gang Leaders - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Haitian Gang Leaders - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The United States is offering up to a $1 million reward for information leading to the arrests or convictions of three Haitian nationals for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to participate in transnational organized crime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"As part of our efforts to continue imposing consequences and holding accountable those fomenting violence in Haiti, I am announcing reward offers of up to $1 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of three Haitian nationals - Lanmò Sanjou, a/k/a Joseph Wilson, Jermaine Stephenson, aka Gaspiyay, and Vitel'Homme Innocent - for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime," Blinken said in a statement.

The US State Department along with the Department of Justice believes that on October 16, 2021, the three while being members of the 400 Mawozo gang conspired to kidnap 16 US Christian missionaries, including five children and one Canadian missionary, to get ransom payments, the statement said.

The reward is offered under the US Department of State's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program, which together with the Narcotics Rewards Program resulted in the arrest of more than 75 transnational criminals, according to the statement.

Related Topics

United States Haiti October Criminals Christian Million

Recent Stories

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

5 minutes ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

2 minutes ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situat ..

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

23 minutes ago
 Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sab ..

Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sabotage Site in Germany - Police

23 minutes ago
 US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Hai ..

US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Haitian Gang Leaders - Blinken

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.