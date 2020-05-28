US Offers Up to $3Mln Reward for Information on Senior IS Leader Musa Ramadan- State Dept.

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:26 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The United States is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information about the whereabouts of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group's key propagandist Muhammad Khadir Musa Ramadan, the US State Department said in a release on Thursday.
"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information leading to the location or identification of Muhammad Khadir Musa Ramadan, a senior leader of and key propagandist for ISIS [Islamic State]," the release said.