US Offers Up To $3Mln Reward For Information On Senior IS Leader Musa Ramadan- State Dept.

5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:26 PM

US Offers Up to $3Mln Reward for Information on Senior IS Leader Musa Ramadan- State Dept.

The United States is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information about the whereabouts of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group's key propagandist Muhammad Khadir Musa Ramadan, the US State Department said in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The United States is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information about the whereabouts of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group's key propagandist Muhammad Khadir Musa Ramadan, the US State Department said in a release on Thursday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information leading to the location or identification of Muhammad Khadir Musa Ramadan, a senior leader of and key propagandist for ISIS [Islamic State]," the release said.

More Stories From World

