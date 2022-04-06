US Offers Up to $5Mln For Information Leading to Arrest of Semion Mogilevich - State Dept.

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 10:47 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that leads to the arrest and or conviction of Semion Mogilevich, whom Washington believes is now residing in Russia, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The Department of State is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Semion Mogilevich, a longtime transnational criminal currently living in Russia," the statement said.
The US government wants to detain Mogilevich over his alleged participation in a multimillion Dollar scheme to defraud investors related to a public company headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, the statement said.
This scheme, which began in 1993 and collapsed in 1998, cost over $150 million to thousands of investors, the statement noted.