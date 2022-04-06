UrduPoint.com

US Offers Up To $5Mln For Information Leading To Arrest Of Semion Mogilevich - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 10:47 PM

US Offers Up to $5Mln For Information Leading to Arrest of Semion Mogilevich - State Dept.

The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that leads to the arrest and or conviction of Semion Mogilevich, whom Washington believes is now residing in Russia, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that leads to the arrest and or conviction of Semion Mogilevich, whom Washington believes is now residing in Russia, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Department of State is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Semion Mogilevich, a longtime transnational criminal currently living in Russia," the statement said.

The US government wants to detain Mogilevich over his alleged participation in a multimillion Dollar scheme to defraud investors related to a public company headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, the statement said.

This scheme, which began in 1993 and collapsed in 1998, cost over $150 million to thousands of investors, the statement noted.

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Washington Company United States Criminals Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

World must take notice of hostile conditions for m ..

World must take notice of hostile conditions for minorities in India: Agha Moosv ..

3 minutes ago
 Ex-Prime Minister of Guinea Arrested for Embezzlem ..

Ex-Prime Minister of Guinea Arrested for Embezzlement - Reports

3 minutes ago
 UN Agency Says Over 1,500 Civilians Killed, 2,200 ..

UN Agency Says Over 1,500 Civilians Killed, 2,200 Injured in Ukraine Since Febru ..

7 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Sanctions Lucky to Wipe Out Last 15 ..

Biden Says US Sanctions Lucky to Wipe Out Last 15 Years of Russia's Economic Gai ..

7 minutes ago
 US, Allies to Continue Ratcheting Up Economic Cost ..

US, Allies to Continue Ratcheting Up Economic Costs on Russia, Increase Isolatio ..

7 minutes ago
 Bridges blown up as Ukraine braces for Donbas assa ..

Bridges blown up as Ukraine braces for Donbas assault

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.