US Official Claims Russia Increased Troop Presence On Ukraine Border By Up To 7,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) A senior US administration official accused Russia of allegedly deploying an additional 7,000 troops near its border with Ukraine over the last several days.

"Yesterday, the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine, they received a lot of attention for that claim, both here (US) and around the world, but we now know it was false, in fact we have now confirmed in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border by as many as 7,000 troops," the official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

The official also said that the US and its allies would be ready if there is an invasion.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Moscow was withdrawing some of its forces from the border with Ukraine. On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that some drills with Belarus had ended while others were going on as planned. The joint Russia-Belarus drills are expected to finish up on Sunday.

