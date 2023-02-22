US Official Denies Reports About Russia Allegedly Launching Ballistic Missile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United States denied media reports that Russia allegedly tested an intercontinental ballistic missile while US President Joe Biden was in Kiev, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a US defense official.

On Tuesday, CNN, citing sources, reported that Russia had allegedly tested a ballistic missile during Biden's visit to Ukraine, but the launch had ended up in failure. Later in the day, a US official told the broadcaster that the launch had allegedly taken place just before Biden's arrival in Ukraine.

However, the official told Bloomberg that Russia had notified Washington about plans to test a missile under its obligations within the framework of the New START treaty before Biden's visit to Kiev went public, the report said.

Such tests are commonplace and did not come as a surprise to Washington, the official was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

On Monday, Biden made an unannounced visit to Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss US weapon supplies, among other things. Director of the Russian Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov has said that Washington through the diplomatic line notified Moscow about Biden's visit to Kiev, but Russia did not give any security guarantees to the United States.