UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Official Expects COVID-19 Vaccination To Start On December 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Official Expects COVID-19 Vaccination to Start on December 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The first US citizens to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines may get the inoculation shot December 11, Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Moncef Slaoui told CNN on Sunday.

On Saturday, the US Pfizer has filed a request to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed in cooperation with German laboratory BioNTech. According to CNN, the FDA vaccine advisory committee is set for December 11.

"Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I expect maybe on day two after approval on the 11th or the 12th of December," Slaoui said as quoted by the media.

On Wednesday, Pfizer announced that the final analysis of the phase III clinical trials of the vaccine showed its 95 percent efficiency, and expected the FDA to enable the use of the vaccine in high-risk populations in late December.

Operation Warp Speed (OWS) is a public-private partnership established by the US government in May with an aim to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021. OWS includes the US Health Department, other Federal agencies, research institutions and private firms, such as AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson's, Moderna and Pfizer.

Related Topics

German January May December Sunday Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

6 minutes ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

21 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian response in Kurdistan ..

51 minutes ago

Ma’an to launch financial literacy programme

51 minutes ago

Sawab Center launches new campaign exposing Daesh ..

1 hour ago

UAE assessing return to service of Boeing&#039;s 7 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.