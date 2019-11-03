MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) A senior adviser to the Chief of Staff Robert Blair, who was among very few to hear a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, refused to appear in Congress to testify in the House impeachment inquiry, media reported. Saturday.

"In light of the clear direction he has been given by the executive branch, Mr. Blair has respectfully declined to appear and testify. Nevertheless, he will fulfill all his legal duties once that conflict is appropriately resolved," Blair's attorney Whit Ellerman said, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The Bidens have said Trump's allegations were unfounded.

A whistleblower claimed that the White House had attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call and described it as Trump's attempt to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier this week, Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he wanted to read out loud to the citizens of the United States the transcript of his telephone conversations with Zelenskyy.

The transcript has already been released after approval was received from Ukraine.