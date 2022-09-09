US Official Gets Arrested, Charged With Murder of Investigative Journalist - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) A public official from Las Vegas, Nevada, has been arrested on charges of murdering an investigative journalist who reportedly had written exposing articles about the official's activities, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a press release.

The body of veteran journalist Jeff German was discovered outside of his residence on Saturday at approximately 10:33 a.m. (17:33 GMT). The victim was pronounced dead as a result of stabbings at the scene, the release said on Thursday.

At the same time, the police said they believe the murder took place on Friday at approximately 11:18 a.m. (18:18 GMT), LVMPD Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau Captain Dori Koren said during a press briefing.

"Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD detectives were able to identify 45- year-old Robert Telles as the suspect in this case.

Telles was taken into custody on September 7 and is currently at the Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with open murder with a deadly weapon," the release said.

Telles was identified as a Primary person of interest because he had publicly expressed his issues with German's reporting and knew about additional articles about his wrongdoing that were supposed to be published.

DNA analysis showed that Telles' DNA was at the crime scene along with a host of other evidence, including clothes the suspect used to change his appearance at the time of the crime and an attempt to destroy traces of blood from shoes and a straw hat, the release said.

Telles is scheduled for an initial appearance in court at 1:30 p.m. (20:30 GMT) on Thursday, according to the Clark County inmate information system.