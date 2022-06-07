US Official Heads to Asia to Put Pressure on Myanmar for Return to Democracy - State Dept.

A senior US diplomat is visiting Thailand, Singapore and Brunei for talks to boost efforts to pressure the military government of Myanmar to restore democracy, the Department of State announced in a note on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) A senior US diplomat is visiting Thailand, Singapore and Brunei for talks to boost efforts to pressure the military government of Myanmar to restore democracy, the Department of State announced in a note on Monday.

"Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Thailand, Singapore and Brunei June 7-14," the note said. "At each stop, he will follow up on the outcomes of last month's US-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Special Summit in Washington, DC and reaffirm the commitment of the United States to work with allies and partners to restore Burma's (Myanmar's) path to democracy."

In Thailand, Chollet will meet with senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral and multilateral issues, as well as meet with international humanitarian organizations, civil society, and other stakeholders to discuss US efforts to support the people of Burma, the note said.

"In Singapore, Counselor Chollet will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue and participate in a panel discussion on the conflict in Burma with senior officials. And in Brunei, Counselor Chollet will meet with Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof and other senior officials, as well as civil society leaders," the note said.

Along with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's travel this week to the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos, Chollet's visit highlights the deep US commitment to the important ASEAN and bilateral partnerships in Southeast Asia, the note added.