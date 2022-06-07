UrduPoint.com

US Official Heads To Asia To Put Pressure On Myanmar For Return To Democracy - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 12:03 AM

US Official Heads to Asia to Put Pressure on Myanmar for Return to Democracy - State Dept.

A senior US diplomat is visiting Thailand, Singapore and Brunei for talks to boost efforts to pressure the military government of Myanmar to restore democracy, the Department of State announced in a note on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) A senior US diplomat is visiting Thailand, Singapore and Brunei for talks to boost efforts to pressure the military government of Myanmar to restore democracy, the Department of State announced in a note on Monday.

"Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Thailand, Singapore and Brunei June 7-14," the note said. "At each stop, he will follow up on the outcomes of last month's US-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Special Summit in Washington, DC and reaffirm the commitment of the United States to work with allies and partners to restore Burma's (Myanmar's) path to democracy."

In Thailand, Chollet will meet with senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral and multilateral issues, as well as meet with international humanitarian organizations, civil society, and other stakeholders to discuss US efforts to support the people of Burma, the note said.

"In Singapore, Counselor Chollet will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue and participate in a panel discussion on the conflict in Burma with senior officials. And in Brunei, Counselor Chollet will meet with Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof and other senior officials, as well as civil society leaders," the note said.

Along with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's travel this week to the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos, Chollet's visit highlights the deep US commitment to the important ASEAN and bilateral partnerships in Southeast Asia, the note added.

Related Topics

Thailand Washington Democracy Burma Civil Society Visit Singapore Sherman Myanmar Brunei United States Philippines Laos Vietnam June Government Asia

Recent Stories

MPA, DC hold meeting with HESCO chief to discuss p ..

MPA, DC hold meeting with HESCO chief to discuss power issues

3 minutes ago
 SRU head calls on CM Punjab

SRU head calls on CM Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of wife of Haji Hani ..

Chief Minister condoles death of wife of Haji Hanif

3 minutes ago
 BAP continuing services to people of province: Sar ..

BAP continuing services to people of province: Sardar Saleh

3 minutes ago
 Death Toll in Sunday Church Shooting in Nigeria at ..

Death Toll in Sunday Church Shooting in Nigeria at 21 - Governor's Office to Spu ..

7 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawwali ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawwali Night "Khayal"

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.