US Official Hochstein in Saudi Arabia This Week for Israel Normalization Talks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Senior US Advisor to the President for Energy and Investment Amos Hochstein is in Saudi Arabia this week to discuss efforts to strengthen the US-Saudi relationship and to push the Kingdom to normalize ties with Israel, Axios reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the Biden administration wants to complete its diplomatic mission with the Saudis in the next six to seven months before President Joe Biden focuses on his presidential campaign next year.

The United States wants to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia in order to ensure the Kingdom has closer ties to Washington then Beijing, which means there may be a major economic deliverable to achieve that outcome, the report said.

Hochstein, the report said, is expected to discuss with the Saudis their demand that the United States help them develop a civilian nuclear program that includes uranium enrichment.