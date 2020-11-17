US Official Pledges Washington Will Watch Taliban Closely Amid Troop Drawdown Expectations

The United States does not absolve the Taliban movement of their commitments and is going to watch their compliance closely despite expectations of an expedited troop drawdown from Afghanistan, US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The United States does not absolve the Taliban movement of their commitments and is going to watch their compliance closely despite expectations of an expedited troop drawdown from Afghanistan, US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales said on Tuesday.

Sales refused to elaborate on media reports that President Donald Trump wants to reduce the US contingent in Afghanistan by almost half from current levels to 2,500 servicemen before Inauguration Day on January 20.

"We have made commitments to the Taliban, the Taliban have made commitments to the United States. And we expect them to leave up to their obligations. Secretary of State [Mike Pompeo] has been perfectly clear that any future action by the United States in terms of implementing various other portions of that deal are entirely contingent upon the Taliban living up to their commitments they have made to us," Sales said.

Sales also said the United States will watch very closely the verification of the commitments undertaken by the Taliban.

"There is the old Russian proverb or saying... 'trust but verify.' In this case, it is just verify. We are going to be watching very closely to verify that the Taliban are living up to their word," he added.

On Monday, media reported that the US Defense Department is anticipating an order from the White House to reduce by half the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January.