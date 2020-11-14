US Official Says 20Mln Americans Can Be Vaccinated in December, 25Mln Each Following Month

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The United States hopes to immunize 20 million residents in December and at least 25 million each month in 2021, Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Moncef Slaoui said in a news conference at the White House.

"We plan to have enough vaccine doses available for use in the US population to immunize about 20 million individuals in the month of December and another 25 to 30 million per month on an ongoing basis," Slaoui said on Friday. "As of the month February or March, if we have more vaccine approved...we may be able to immunize a larger number of Americans on an ongoing basis per month."

Slaoui said he hopes two vaccines in the final phase of clinical trails for the coronavirus vaccine will soon be approved for emergency use in December.