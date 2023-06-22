Open Menu

US Official Says Biden Will Not 'Shy Away' From Discussing Human Rights Issues With Modi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) US President Joe Biden will not shy away from discussing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issues related to human rights, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"I will tell you that the President and the Prime Minister have discussed religious discrimination, treatment of minorities, issues of press freedoms and the president will not shy away from those conversations going forward," the US official said.

Biden will host Modi at the White House on Thursday for a bilateral meeting to discuss strengthening the bilateral relationship, including trade ties, defense cooperation, space, climate change, technology among other topics, according to US officials.

Modi and Biden will have a press conference on Thursday, and human rights issues is expected to be a topic, media reported.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday that Biden is expected to discuss with Modi US concerns about democratic back sliding in India under Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

India Prime Minister Technology White House Narendra Modi Media From

