US Official Says China Had Chance to Encourage Moscow to De-Escalate Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Senior US State Department official Daniel Kritenbrink said China had a chance to encourage Russia to de-escalate tensions regarding the situation with Ukraine and that is what the international community expects from responsible world powers.

"The meeting should have provided China the opportunity to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and de-escalation in Ukraine, that is what the world expects from responsible powers," Kritenbrink said on Friday with respect to the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier in the day.