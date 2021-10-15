US Official Says Democracy in Kenya to Be Discussed at Biden-Hosted Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) World leaders will discuss the issues of democracy and elections in Kenya at the US-led Democracy Summit later this year, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Later in the day, President Joe Biden will meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and will announce making a donation of 17 million doses of J&J covid vaccine to the African Union.

"As you know, President Biden will be hosting a Democracy Summit by the end of the year, and we expect that Kenya will participate in the summit, as well as other African countries, and I think that we'll talk about a broad range of issues, including how we can help defend democracy in Kenya," the senior administration official said in response to a question about what leverage the Biden administration has to ensure that human rights are respected in the next Kenyan election.

On December 9-10, Biden will host the first of two Summits for Democracy.

Following the election of Kenyatta to his second term as president in August 2017, violent protests broke out and his main political rival Raila Odinga disputed the results. The country's Supreme Court ruled in September 2017 that the election was not held in compliance with Kenyan law and a new election was held in October, which Kenyatta again won.

Odinga in February 2018 then took an oath as Kenya's "alternative" president, before appearing alongside Kenyatta in a television broadcast in March, during which they announced a reconciliation and referred to each other as "brothers."