UrduPoint.com

US Official Says Democracy In Kenya To Be Discussed At Biden-Hosted Summit

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Official Says Democracy in Kenya to Be Discussed at Biden-Hosted Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) World leaders will discuss the issues of democracy and elections in Kenya at the US-led Democracy Summit later this year, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Later in the day, President Joe Biden will meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and will announce making a donation of 17 million doses of J&J covid vaccine to the African Union.

"As you know, President Biden will be hosting a Democracy Summit by the end of the year, and we expect that Kenya will participate in the summit, as well as other African countries, and I think that we'll talk about a broad range of issues, including how we can help defend democracy in Kenya," the senior administration official said in response to a question about what leverage the Biden administration has to ensure that human rights are respected in the next Kenyan election.

On December 9-10, Biden will host the first of two Summits for Democracy.

Following the election of Kenyatta to his second term as president in August 2017, violent protests broke out and his main political rival Raila Odinga disputed the results. The country's Supreme Court ruled in September 2017 that the election was not held in compliance with Kenyan law and a new election was held in October, which Kenyatta again won.

Odinga in February 2018 then took an oath as Kenya's "alternative" president, before appearing alongside Kenyatta in a television broadcast in March, during which they announced a reconciliation and referred to each other as "brothers."

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court World Democracy Kenya February March August September October December 2017 2018 TV Million

Recent Stories

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

40 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

40 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

55 minutes ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phon ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Mos ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

2 minutes ago
 Auqaf dept organizes International Mehfil e Milad ..

Auqaf dept organizes International Mehfil e Milad Mustafa (PBUH)

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.