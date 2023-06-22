Open Menu

US Official Says GE, Hindustan Aeronautics To Jointly Produce F414 Jet Engines In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:32 PM

A senior US administration official confirmed that General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed an export license agreement and memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly produce F414 jet engines in India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) A senior US administration official confirmed that General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed an export license agreement and memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly produce F414 jet engines in India.

"The United States and India are welcoming a groundbreaking proposal by General Electric to jointly produce the F414 jet engines in India," the US official told reporters. "GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed a MOU and export license agreement that has been submitted for congressional notification....(this) will enable greater transfer of US jet engine technology than ever before."

The F414 jet engine is used on the F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet.

