US Official Says 'Good Chance' of Engagement Between Biden, Guaido This Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) There is a good chance US President Joe Biden will have a discussion with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido this week, a senior Biden administration official said during a conference call.

"I do think there is a good chance there will be engagements with Mr. Guaido during the course of this week," the official said on Monday.

Representatives of Guaido's delegation, who were invited to the Summit of Americas instead of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, will participate in stakeholder forums, but they will not participate in the formal summit program, the official said.