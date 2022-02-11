US Official Says It Will Take Months to Move Any Frozen Afghan Funds

It will be some months before the American government can move any frozen Afghan funds to use them to compensate terror victims in the US and facilitate humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday

"Because we have to go through a judicial process here, it is going to be at least a number of months before we can move any of this money. So, this money isn't going to be available over the next couple of months regardless of amount, regardless of what we might want to do," the official said during a press briefing.