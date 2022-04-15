US Official Says Kiev to Decide If Easing Russia Sanctions Should Be Part of Peace Deals

Jose Fernandez, US under-secretary for economic growth, energy and the environment, has said that it should be up to Kiev to decide whether easing of sanctions imposed on Russia in light of its military operation in Ukraine should be part of any peace agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Jose Fernandez, US under-secretary for economic growth, energy and the environment, has said that it should be up to Kiev to decide whether easing of sanctions imposed on Russia in light of its military operation in Ukraine should be part of any peace agreement.

"Ukraine has paid a high price and earned the right to decide its sovereignty," Fernandez told Financial Times, adding that Kiev should decide whether to include the easing of western sanctions as part of any peace deals.

The official added that he does not expect the sanctions to be eased until a dramatic change in Ukraine's situation.

Fernandez said that the United States has a "long playbook" of measures planned against Moscow and sees no prerequisites for lifting the already imposed ones. The official reaffirmed that sanctions' "goal continues to be maximizing the pain, the consequences on Russia and minimizing the consequences on the US," as quoted by Financial Times.

The under-secretary also added that the US is closely working with the European Union on reducing its dependence on Russian energy sources and further measures against Moscow, as the EU is currently being less reluctant to sanction the Russian energy sector.

Daniel Fried, a former US diplomat, told Financial Times that "if there was a peace deal at hand, sanctions relief would certainly be part of the package." However, he added that there is "another school of thought" that believes that sanctions should be kept "as long as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is in power because otherwise he'll commit aggression again."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the US and the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.