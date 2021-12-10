US Official Says NATO-Russia Council Invitation to Moscow for Engagement Remains Open

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) A senior Biden administration official said that an invitation remains open to Russia to participate in talks within the NATO-Russia Council to resolve issues between the two countries.

"There are existing formats including the NATO-Russia Council where there is a long-standing invitation to the Russians to participate in talks, that invitation very much remains open," the senior official said during a conference call on Thursday.