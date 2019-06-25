US Official Says No Sign Foreign Actors Compromise Infrastructure Ahead of 2020 Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The US intelligence community has no indications that foreign actors have compromised the United States' election infrastructure ahead of 2020 elections, a senior intelligence official said in a telephone briefing on Monday.

"We currently have no indications that any foreign adversary has distracted or corrupted elements of the [US] election infrastructure," the official told reporters.

The official pointed out that the upcoming 2020 elections represent a potential target for interfering from international actors.

US officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, have alleged in recent months that foreign actors are intensifying efforts to meddle in the US political system ahead of the upcoming 2020 elections.

In April, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report on his probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 US election presidential election. The report concluded there was no collusion, but said Russia attempted to interfere in the US political system.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations have been made up to excuse the loss of President Donald Trump's political opponent, Hillary Clinton, as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.