US Official Says Russia-China Statement Reflects Approach to Move Closer Together

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) A US State Department official said the joint Russia-China statement announced earlier in the day reflects the approach both countries have taken for some time to work more closely together.

"I think it's fair to say the meeting between (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) and the joint Russia-China statement reflects an approach that both countries have already taken for some time, mainly to move closer together," State Department official Daniel Kritenbrink said during a telephone briefing on Friday.

In a joint statement earlier in the day, Russia and China said they oppose further enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and called on the alliance to abandon its ideologically-charged Cold War approach.