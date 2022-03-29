US Official Says Russia Launched Multiple Hypersonics at Military Targets in Ukraine

Russia has launched hypersonic missiles multiple times against Ukrainian military targets during its ongoing special operation, US European Command chief Gen. Tod Wolters said on Tuesday

On March 19, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time during the special military operation in Ukraine to strike a munitions depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"There have been multiple launches, most of them have been directed at military targets," Wolters, who is also NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, told a Senate hearing.

"Most of those strikes have been designated at specific military targets."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donbas republics in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.