UrduPoint.com

US Official Says Russia Launched Multiple Hypersonics At Military Targets In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 09:20 PM

US Official Says Russia Launched Multiple Hypersonics at Military Targets in Ukraine

Russia has launched hypersonic missiles multiple times against Ukrainian military targets during its ongoing special operation, US European Command chief Gen. Tod Wolters said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russia has launched hypersonic missiles multiple times against Ukrainian military targets during its ongoing special operation, US European Command chief Gen. Tod Wolters said on Tuesday.

On March 19, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time during the special military operation in Ukraine to strike a munitions depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"There have been multiple launches, most of them have been directed at military targets," Wolters, who is also NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, told a Senate hearing.

"Most of those strikes have been designated at specific military targets."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donbas republics in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist NATO Senate Ukraine Russia Europe Ivano-Frankivsk February March From

Recent Stories

PHE takes action against two illegal tube wells in ..

PHE takes action against two illegal tube wells in Quetta

31 seconds ago
 Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian cricketer to rea ..

Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian cricketer to reach 4,000 ODI runs

33 seconds ago
 US Consumer Confidence Up First Time in 3 Months B ..

US Consumer Confidence Up First Time in 3 Months But Worries Still High - Confer ..

35 seconds ago
 KP govt utilizes 100 pc funds allocated for FATA d ..

KP govt utilizes 100 pc funds allocated for FATA development: Senate body told

15 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Fishing Companies Request Declaration of ..

Bulgarian Fishing Companies Request Declaration of Emergency Due to Mine Danger ..

15 minutes ago
 Village theatre for creating awareness about famil ..

Village theatre for creating awareness about family planning

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.