UrduPoint.com

US Official Says Syria Raid To Eliminate IS Leader Was Months In Planning

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 09:09 PM

US Official Says Syria Raid to Eliminate IS Leader Was Months in Planning

The United States had been planning a military operation to eliminate the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, for several months, a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United States had been planning a military operation to eliminate the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, for several months, a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden announced that the US eliminated al-Qurayshi in a military operation in northwestern Syria last night.

"This operation has been months in planning. The President was first briefed on the operation in depth over month ago by the operational commanders, and after we learned that (al-Qurayshi) was definitely in this site," the official told a press briefing.

The US national security team updated Biden regularly on the planning details of this operation, including at a briefing in the Oval office earlier this week, they added.

"He gave us a final 'go' on this operation on Tuesday morning," the official noted.

The president was monitoring the developments in real time in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday. He received reports from Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and other military commanders, the official added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Pentagon White House Austin United States SITE From

Recent Stories

IS Leader Killed Family With Bomb During US Raid i ..

IS Leader Killed Family With Bomb During US Raid in Syria - Senior US Official

8 seconds ago
 German Journalists Association Calls on Berlin to ..

German Journalists Association Calls on Berlin to React to Moscow's Measures Aga ..

11 seconds ago
 Spain to supply gas to Morocco after Algeria suppl ..

Spain to supply gas to Morocco after Algeria supply cut

13 seconds ago
 US stocks retreat as Facebook parent Meta slumps a ..

US stocks retreat as Facebook parent Meta slumps after results

15 seconds ago
 Aubameyang hails chance of a lifetime after signin ..

Aubameyang hails chance of a lifetime after signing for Barcelona

3 minutes ago
 Japanese snowboarder Yoshika out of Beijing Games ..

Japanese snowboarder Yoshika out of Beijing Games after crash

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>