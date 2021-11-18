UrduPoint.com

US Official Says Washington Deported 7 Chinese Nationals - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:44 PM

US Official Says Washington Deported 7 Chinese Nationals - Reports

The US government has deported seven Chinese nationals from the United States, a Biden administration official told Reuters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The US government has deported seven Chinese nationals from the United States, a Biden administration official told Reuters on Thursday.

However, the report cited the official as saying that the move was done to exchange a US citizen who was related to the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The official added that the US citizen was under a Chinese exit ban, but was allowed to return to the United States hours before the two leaders' virtual summit on Monday.

Related Topics

Exchange China United States From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Austrian Parliament Strips Ex-Chancellor Kurz of P ..

Austrian Parliament Strips Ex-Chancellor Kurz of Parliamentary Immunity

9 minutes ago
 2 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 Launch of Nord Stream 2 Possible in April-May 2022 ..

Launch of Nord Stream 2 Possible in April-May 2022 - German Lawmaker

9 minutes ago
 US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contemp ..

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contempt of Congress Case on December ..

36 minutes ago
 Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People ..

Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People Starting Monday

36 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of ..

Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of Migrants From Belarus to Home ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.