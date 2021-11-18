US Official Says Washington Deported 7 Chinese Nationals - Reports

The US government has deported seven Chinese nationals from the United States, a Biden administration official told Reuters on Thursday

However, the report cited the official as saying that the move was done to exchange a US citizen who was related to the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The official added that the US citizen was under a Chinese exit ban, but was allowed to return to the United States hours before the two leaders' virtual summit on Monday.