US Official Says Washington In Talks With Yemeni Rebels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:49 PM

US official says Washington in talks with Yemeni rebels

A top US official said on Thursday that Washington was in talks with the Huthi rebels in a bid to end Yemen's wa

Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Sep, 2019:A top US official said on Thursday that Washington was in talks with the Huthi rebels in a bid to end Yemen's war.

"We are narrowly focused on trying to end the war in Yemen," said Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker.

"We are also having talks to the extent possible with the Huthis to try and find a mutually accepted negotiated solution to the conflict."

