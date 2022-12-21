US Official Says Zelenskyy Visit to Washington About 'Sending Message to Putin'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington and the security aid announcement are meant to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"This isn't about sending a message to a particular political party. This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine as long as it takes," the official said.