UrduPoint.com

US Official Says Zelenskyy Visit To Washington About 'Sending Message To Putin'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington and the security aid announcement are meant to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"This isn't about sending a message to a particular political party. This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine as long as it takes," the official said.

