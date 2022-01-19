(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Belarus could play a role in the Russian plans to invade Ukraine amid rising tensions between Moscow and Kiev, a senior US State Department official said.

"Information we've seen indicates Belarus could play a role in Russia's plan to phase in Ukraine," the official said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The official did not specify what kind of information the United States has on the issue of Belarus allegedly playing a role.

In recent months, Russia has been accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly planning an invasion - a claim dismissed by Moscow. Russia has pointed to NATO's military activity near its that it considers a threat to its national security.

The United States and NATO held consultations with Russia earlier in January to discuss the Moscow-proposed agreements on mutual security guarantees in Europe.

On Monday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus said that it would conduct a surprise inspection of forces and the means of reaction of the Union State together with Russia.

According to the Belarusian military, the first stage of the tests will last until February 9 after which the two countries will hold joint military drills that will last from February 10-20, during which the military will practice strengthening sections of the state border.