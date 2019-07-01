US Official to Discuss Africa Economic, Security Policies With UK, Portugal - State Dept.

The top-ranking US diplomat covering Africa will hold talks with senior United Kingdom and Portuguese officials on coordinating policies to secure the continent's security and growth, the Department of State said in a media note on Monday

"Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy will travel to Portugal and the United Kingdom from July 3 to July 11... During stops in Lisbon and London... Nagy will meet with European partners to discuss common objectives to support Africa's economic growth and security," the note said.

Nagy will also deliver a speech on US-Africa policy at the Institute of Social and Political Sciences of the University of Lisbon in Portugal, the State Department added.

In December 2018 in a speech at the Heritage Foundation, National Security Adviser John Bolton announced a new Africa strategy to advance US trade and investment, roll back terrorism and conflict in African nations and to make US aid to countries in the region more effective.

US commentators at the time said the real goal of the strategy was to attempt to counter China's growing influence across Africa, which was causing alarm among Washington policymakers.