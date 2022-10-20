UrduPoint.com

US Official To Discuss N. Korea Missile Launches With S. Korean, Japanese Counterparts

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo on October 24-26 to discuss the latest North Korean missile test launches, a senior US official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo on October 24-26 to discuss the latest North Korean missile test launches, a senior US official said.

"We will discuss a range of issues, including DPRK (North Korea) missile launches," the official said on Thursday.

Sherman will participate in a trilateral meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong but will hold a separate bilateral meeting with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong.

North Korea has carried out eight missile test launches since September 25 and more than 25 since the beginning of 2022. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are carried out in response to the refusal by the United States and South Korea to stop joint military exercises that Pyongyang says threaten regional stability.

