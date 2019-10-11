US Official to Travel to Mideast Oct. 13 to Boost Regional Security Efforts - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper will travel to Riyadh Amman and Doha over the weekend to strengthen regional security partners faced with "Iranian aggression," Department of State said in a release on Friday.

"Assistant Secretary Cooper travels to Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar, October 13-18, 2019 to build on United States' efforts to strengthen regional security partners in the face of growing Iranian aggression," the release said.

In Riyadh, Cooper will join Under Secretary of Defense John Rood for a meeting of the Strategic Joint Planning Committee during which US and Saudi officials will consult on regional security and defense cooperation, the release said.

In Amman, Cooper will meet with Jordanian officials to discuss regional security challenges and opportunities to expand partnership in support of "the Jordan Armed Forces' ability to secure its borders; counter terrorist threats; participate in coalition operations; and defend Jordan's national territory," the release said.

During his last stop in Doha, Cooper will participate in a military conference hosted by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and plans to discuss security issues with Qatari officials, the release added.