US Official to Visit Belgium, UK for Talks on Achieving Long-Term Peace - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne Witkowsky will visit the United Kingdom and Belgium on January 23-27 for talks on increasing collaboration to achieve long-term peace, the State Department said on Friday.

"The focus of the talks includes opportunities for deeper engagement through the US Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, a core component of which is working with partners to foster greater collaboration for long-term peace," the State Department said.

Witkowsky will also discuss engagement on security issues as well as atrocity prevention and women, the statement said.

In London, Witkowsky will meet with representatives from Parliament and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development offices, the statement said.

However, in Belgium, Witkowsky will also meet with NATO, European Union and International Organization of Migration representatives in addition to officials from Belgium's foreign affairs ministry, the statement added.