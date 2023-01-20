UrduPoint.com

US Official To Visit Belgium, UK For Talks On Achieving Long-Term Peace - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 08:59 PM

US Official to Visit Belgium, UK for Talks on Achieving Long-Term Peace - State Dept.

Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne Witkowsky will visit the United Kingdom and Belgium on January 23-27 for talks on increasing collaboration to achieve long-term peace, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne Witkowsky will visit the United Kingdom and Belgium on January 23-27 for talks on increasing collaboration to achieve long-term peace, the State Department said on Friday.

"The focus of the talks includes opportunities for deeper engagement through the US Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, a core component of which is working with partners to foster greater collaboration for long-term peace," the State Department said.

Witkowsky will also discuss engagement on security issues as well as atrocity prevention and women, the statement said.

In London, Witkowsky will meet with representatives from Parliament and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development offices, the statement said.

However, in Belgium, Witkowsky will also meet with NATO, European Union and International Organization of Migration representatives in addition to officials from Belgium's foreign affairs ministry, the statement added.

Related Topics

NATO Parliament European Union Visit London United Kingdom Belgium January Women From

Recent Stories

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey lea ..

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey leading up to the Year of Sustain ..

16 minutes ago
 NUST wins conduct of advanced Artificial Intellige ..

NUST wins conduct of advanced Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain courses for ..

5 minutes ago
 NUST Khuzdar campus to be game changer for Balochi ..

NUST Khuzdar campus to be game changer for Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Girls, boys sports competitions to start from Janu ..

Girls, boys sports competitions to start from January 23

2 minutes ago
 Stocks bounce, yen slides tracking inflation fallo ..

Stocks bounce, yen slides tracking inflation fallout

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner fixes ex- mill flour price Rs 98, c ..

Commissioner fixes ex- mill flour price Rs 98, chakki atta at Rs 105 per kg

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.