US Official to Visit Chile May 3-5 for Talks on Migration, Human Rights - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) A senior US official will be in Chile this week to meet with government officials and discuss efforts to address matters concerning migration and human rights in the region, the State Department said on Monday.

"Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Santiago, Chile, May 3-5 to meet with senior Chilean government officials," the State Department said in a press release.

Zeya will convey that the United States wants to deepen cooperation with Chile to address regional issues related to migration and human rights, such as human trafficking, the release said.

Zeya will also meet with civil society leaders in Chile who are working on migration and democracy issues, the release added.