US Official to Visit Haiti, Panama October 12-16 for Talks on Migration - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) A senior US official will travel to Haiti and Panama to meet and discuss with government officials issues concerning migration and security, the Department of State said in a press release.

"Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Haiti and Panama from October 12-16, 2021," the release said on Friday.

In Haiti, Zeya will meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry to participate in a Haitian-led dialogue to ensure free and fair elections, security for all its Haitian citizens, and support for returning Haitian migrants.

Moreover, the release said, Zeya will also meet with Haitian Minister of Justice Liszt Quitel to discuss the investigation into President Jovenel Moise's assassination and the Bel-Air, La Saline, and Grand Ravine massacres.

Zeya will also meet officials with the United Nations' International Organization for Migration and with the UN Children's Fund to discuss matters concerning migration, the release said.

In Panama City, Zeya will meet with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo and participate in high-level security talks on October 14, the release said. The meeting will focus on addressing regional migration challenges, money laundering and drug trafficking, the release said.

While in Panama, Zeya will also meet with international organizations, civil society, and non-governmental organizations to further collaborate on issues relating to security, providing international protection, and migration management, the release said.