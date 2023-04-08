Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Official To Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia To Discuss Russia, China - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Senior US diplomat James Rubin will visit Montenegro and North Macedonia next week to meet with government officials to discuss matters concerning Russia and China, the State Department said on Friday.

"Special Envoy and Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center James Rubin will travel from April 10-14 to Podgorica, Montenegro; Skopje, North Macedonia; and Tirana, Albania," the State Department said in a press release.

In Podgorica and Skopje, Rubin will meet with government officials to discuss countering alleged disinformation from Russia, China, and other countries that threatens global security, the release said.

Moreover, in Albania, Rubin will take part in meetings with US Ambassadors from the Western Balkans, according to the State Department.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Tirana Skopje Podgorica Albania Macedonia April From Government

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Ca ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

13 minutes ago
 US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to D ..

US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State D ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

25 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

31 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.