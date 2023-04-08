US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Senior US diplomat James Rubin will visit Montenegro and North Macedonia next week to meet with government officials to discuss matters concerning Russia and China, the State Department said on Friday.

"Special Envoy and Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center James Rubin will travel from April 10-14 to Podgorica, Montenegro; Skopje, North Macedonia; and Tirana, Albania," the State Department said in a press release.

In Podgorica and Skopje, Rubin will meet with government officials to discuss countering alleged disinformation from Russia, China, and other countries that threatens global security, the release said.

Moreover, in Albania, Rubin will take part in meetings with US Ambassadors from the Western Balkans, according to the State Department.