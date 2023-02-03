US Official to Visit South Korea, Philippines to Discuss Cybersecurity - State Dept.

US Ambassador at Large Nathaniel Fick will visit South Korea and the Philippines next week to discuss cybersecurity and to participate in the ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meetings, the State Department said on Friday

"On February 6-10, Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick will travel to Seoul, Republic of Korea for consultations with government and industry leaders, followed by participation in the ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meetings in Boracay, Philippines," the statement said.

In Seoul, Fick will meet with his local counterparts to discuss cooperation on cybersecurity, secure information and communications technology infrastructure, and digital regulation.�He will also conduct talks with the business community on issues including 5G wireless networks and Open Radio Access Networks, the statement added.

"While in Boracay on February 8-10, Ambassador Fick will serve as head of the US delegation and representative to the 3rd ASEAN Digital Ministers' (ADGMIN) Meeting.� He will join Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Information and Communications Policy Steve Lang, who will serve as head of the US delegation and representative to the 3rd ASEAN Digital Senior Officials' (ADGSOM) Meetings from February 6-8," State Department saidoted.

Fick and Lang will reaffirm the US partnership with ASEAN on a broad range of digital economy priorities. They will also meet with representatives from ASEAN member states and business leaders to underscore the importance of cooperation, the statement added.