UrduPoint.com

US Official To Visit South Korea, Philippines To Discuss Cybersecurity - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

US Official to Visit South Korea, Philippines to Discuss Cybersecurity - State Dept.

US Ambassador at Large Nathaniel Fick will visit South Korea and the Philippines next week to discuss cybersecurity and to participate in the ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meetings, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US Ambassador at Large Nathaniel Fick will visit South Korea and the Philippines next week to discuss cybersecurity and to participate in the ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meetings, the State Department said on Friday.

"On February 6-10, Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick will travel to Seoul, Republic of Korea for consultations with government and industry leaders, followed by participation in the ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meetings in Boracay, Philippines," the statement said.

In Seoul, Fick will meet with his local counterparts to discuss cooperation on cybersecurity, secure information and communications technology infrastructure, and digital regulation.�He will also conduct talks with the business community on issues including 5G wireless networks and Open Radio Access Networks, the statement added.

"While in Boracay on February 8-10, Ambassador Fick will serve as head of the US delegation and representative to the 3rd ASEAN Digital Ministers' (ADGMIN) Meeting.� He will join Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Information and Communications Policy Steve Lang, who will serve as head of the US delegation and representative to the 3rd ASEAN Digital Senior Officials' (ADGSOM) Meetings from February 6-8," State Department saidoted.

Fick and Lang will reaffirm the US partnership with ASEAN on a broad range of digital economy priorities. They will also meet with representatives from ASEAN member states and business leaders to underscore the importance of cooperation, the statement added.

Related Topics

Technology Business Visit Seoul South Korea Philippines 5G February From Government Industry

Recent Stories

EU 10th Sanction Against Russia to Amount $10.8Bln ..

EU 10th Sanction Against Russia to Amount $10.8Bln, Target Drone Technology- Von ..

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interf ..

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East H ..

10 minutes ago
 PTI leaves KP people in lurch: PM's aide

PTI leaves KP people in lurch: PM's aide

10 minutes ago
 US Demands Turkey Stop Flow of Export-Controlled G ..

US Demands Turkey Stop Flow of Export-Controlled Goods to Russia - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) approves SAU's ..

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) approves SAU's BE degree programme

7 minutes ago
 Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Qu ..

Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Quetta on Sunday

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.