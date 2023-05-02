US Official Vows to Punish Russian Cherkasov to 'Fullest Extent' If He Is Extradited

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) A senior US administration official has threatened severe punishment for Russian citizen Sergey Cherkasov, whose extradition Washington is seeking from Brazil.

In 2022, Cherkasov was sentenced in Brazil to 15 years in prison on charges of spying for a foreign state and fraud. According to media reports, the US asked Brazil to extradite him. In March 2023, the US Department of Justice charged Cherkasov in absentia. Washington says the Russian, under the alias of Brazilian Victor Muller Ferreira, acted in the United States as an agent of a foreign power, and also engaged in fraud using visas, banking and electronic devices.

The US administration official was asked at a briefing whether US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield was going to raise the issue of Cherkasov's extradition in a conversation with local authorities during her trip to Brazil on March 2-4.

The official referred those interested to the Department of Justice on anything related to extradition.

"I always want to be careful when we're talking about an extradition request. That's not really a role for me to kind of speak on. I'd have to refer you to the Department of Justice on anything related to extradition," the official said.

"What I would say, though, is when foreign adversaries, including Russia, send undercover operatives into the United States, we will find them and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. And I think that's the foundation on which we're approaching this case," the senior US administration official said.