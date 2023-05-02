UrduPoint.com

US Official Vows To Punish Russian Cherkasov To 'Fullest Extent' If He Is Extradited

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 07:20 AM

US Official Vows to Punish Russian Cherkasov to 'Fullest Extent' If He Is Extradited

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) A senior US administration official has threatened severe punishment for Russian citizen Sergey Cherkasov, whose extradition Washington is seeking from Brazil.

In 2022, Cherkasov was sentenced in Brazil to 15 years in prison on charges of spying for a foreign state and fraud. According to media reports, the US asked Brazil to extradite him. In March 2023, the US Department of Justice charged Cherkasov in absentia. Washington says the Russian, under the alias of Brazilian Victor Muller Ferreira, acted in the United States as an agent of a foreign power, and also engaged in fraud using visas, banking and electronic devices.

The US administration official was asked at a briefing whether US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield was going to raise the issue of Cherkasov's extradition in a conversation with local authorities during her trip to Brazil on March 2-4.

The official referred those interested to the Department of Justice on anything related to extradition.

"I always want to be careful when we're talking about an extradition request. That's not really a role for me to kind of speak on. I'd have to refer you to the Department of Justice on anything related to extradition," the official said.

"What I would say, though, is when foreign adversaries, including Russia, send undercover operatives into the United States, we will find them and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. And I think that's the foundation on which we're approaching this case," the senior US administration official said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Washington Threatened Brazil United States March Media From

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

8 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

8 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

8 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

8 hours ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

8 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.