UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Officially Ends Participation In Open Skies Treaty On November 22

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:10 AM

US Officially Ends Participation in Open Skies Treaty on November 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The US participation in the Treaty on Open Skies officially ends on Sunday, six months after Washington announced its intent to quit the agreement.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty on May 21, citing what he called violations made by Russia and its alleged lack of compliance. Moscow has denied all accusations.

Many European countries have voiced regrets over the US move and expressed hope that Washington would reconsider.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this month that Moscow would ask its partners within the treaty to provide legal guarantees that they would not share flight data with the United States.

The United Kingdom, Germany and France have since reiterated their commitment to the treaty.

In July, the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said that the United States was facing a 6-7 year technological gap compared to Russia in the sphere of technologies related to the Treaty on Open Skies.

The Treaty on Open Skies allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights. More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear France Trump Germany United Kingdom United States May July Sunday All From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

5 hours ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

5 hours ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

5 hours ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

6 hours ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.