US Officials' Alleged Illegal Visits To Syria Violate International Norms - Damascus

US Officials' Alleged Illegal Visits to Syria Violate International Norms - Damascus

The alleged illegal visit of several US officials to Syria's Idlib province is a violation of international norms and a reflection of disrespect of Syria's sovereignty, the country's Foreign Ministry said

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The alleged illegal visit of several US officials to Syria's Idlib province is a violation of international norms and a reflection of disrespect of Syria's sovereignty, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"The illegal visit of a number of US officials to the Syrian Idlib province is but a confirmation of the fact that the US administration considers itself to be above international law and the UN charters which emphasize the respect of states' sovereignty and non-interference in their affairs," the ministry said, as quoted by Syria's SANA state-run news agency.

According to the statement, the US move, coordinated with the Turkish side, reaffirms the devastating role of the United States in Syria and its support of Ankara's actions.

The US mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday that US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and US Special Envoy for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey were visiting Turkey from March 2-4 amid the escalation in fighting in Idlib.

On Tuesday, media reported that the two officials briefly visited Idlib, which borders Turkey, and met Syrian NGO representatives and White Helmets representatives. The NGO claims to provide Syrian civilians with assistance but is accused by Damascus of extremism and waging an information campaign against the Syrian government.

