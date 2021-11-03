UrduPoint.com

US Officials Brief Ambassadors, Representatives From 35 Nations On Ransomware Threat

US officials have met with representatives and ambassadors from 35 nations to brief them on efforts to combat ransomware, National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said on Wednesday

"Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland briefed ambassadors and representatives of 35 countries yesterday on the Counter-Ransomware Initiative (CRI) and U.S. government efforts to accelerate cooperation to counter ransomware," Horne said.

Nuland, in particular, encouraged countries to leverage international frameworks, like the Budapest Cybercrime Convention and the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime. She discussed the US efforts to counter ransomware, "including using foreign assistance to increase partner capacity against threats and by elevating counter-ransomware efforts in relevant international cooperative efforts," Horne added.

Last week, the State Department announced that it will establish a Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, with its main focus on international cybersecurity, led by an ambassador at large. The US will also appoint a special envoy for critical and emerging technology to spearhead a technology diplomacy agenda with American allies and partners.

The announcement came against the backdrop of the West's continued allegations of Russian interference in internal affairs and cyberattacks. Moscow denies all such accusations, stating that Western countries have not presented any evidence.

President Joe Biden also warned that cyberattacks allegedly conducted by Russia are "going to end up in a war, a real shooting war with a major power." The American leader accused Russia of seeking to meddle in next year's midterm elections in the US.

