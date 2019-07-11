UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Officials Claim Iranian Boats Tried To Seize British Oil Tanker - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:50 AM

US Officials Claim Iranian Boats Tried to Seize British Oil Tanker - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) US defense officials are claiming that five Iranian boats attempted to seize a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, media reported.

In June, the United States blamed Iran for two attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran rejected the accusations and said Washington was trying to fabricate a pretext for war.

CNN reported, citing two US officials with direct knowledge of the incident, that the British Heritage tanker was crossing into the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday when it was approached by five armed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats.

In late June, Iran announced that it downed a US surveillance drone after the aircraft violated Iran's airspace. The US Central Command said the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Oman Oil Tehran United States June Media

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

5 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

5 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

5 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

5 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.