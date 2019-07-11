US Officials Claim Iranian Boats Tried to Seize British Oil Tanker - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) US defense officials are claiming that five Iranian boats attempted to seize a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, media reported.

In June, the United States blamed Iran for two attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran rejected the accusations and said Washington was trying to fabricate a pretext for war.

CNN reported, citing two US officials with direct knowledge of the incident, that the British Heritage tanker was crossing into the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday when it was approached by five armed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats.

In late June, Iran announced that it downed a US surveillance drone after the aircraft violated Iran's airspace. The US Central Command said the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.