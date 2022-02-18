UrduPoint.com

US Officials Discuss With Saudis Global Energy Security, Likely Disruptions - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 03:40 AM

US Officials Discuss With Saudis Global Energy Security, Likely Disruptions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) US Coordinator for the middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and State Department Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein met with Saudi officials in Riyadh this week to discuss global energy security concerns with respect to supply disruptions that may occur if the Ukraine situation escalates, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"In Saudi Arabia, State Department Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein joined Mr. McGurk to discuss a collaborative approach to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine," Horne said in a press release on Thursday.

Tensions around Ukraine escalated in recent months, with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the border with Ukraine and NATO allies boosting military support for Kiev.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed allegations of intending to attack any country, including Ukraine, and has warned NATO's plans to expand further eastward poses a direct threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

US media reported earlier that the United States and its European partners have a sanctions package ready to impose on Russia should a military escalation occur in Ukraine.

These anti-Russia sanctions would target major Russian banks but would not target the country's energy sector or kick off Russia from the SWIFT financial system, according to the reports.

Related Topics

Africa Attack NATO Resolution Ukraine Russia European Union Riyadh Saudi Amos Kiev United States Saudi Arabia Middle East May Border Market Media From

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

5 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

5 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

5 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

5 hours ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

5 hours ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>