US Officials Engaging With Allies on Classified Docs Leak at High Levels - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) US officials are engaging with allies at high levels over issues related to the apparent leak of classified Pentagon documents online, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"US officials across the interagency are engaging with allies and partners at high levels over this, including to reassure them of our commitment to safeguarding intelligence and the fidelity of securing our partnerships as well," Patel said during a press briefing, when asked about the leaks.

The United States is now assessing the validity of the documents, but there is "no question" they present a risk to national security, Patel added.

Last week, US media reported on the purported leak of classified materials, which contained information on Ukraine's air defense and ammunition stocks, as well as apparent surveillance of friendly nations.