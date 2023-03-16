UrduPoint.com

US Officials Estimate Over 100,000 Ukrainian Troops Killed In Hostilities - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

US Officials Estimate Over 100,000 Ukrainian Troops Killed in Hostilities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) US officials estimate that over 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel, including highly experienced troops, have died since the start of the military conflict over a year ago, with the greatest losses suffered in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, the Politico newspaper reported.

US officials also say that the Ukrainian armed forces are experiencing acute shortages of basic ammunition, and therefore Washington has been pressing Kiev to conserve its artillery shells and mortar rounds.

"Some in the Pentagon think that they (Ukrainians) are burning up ammunition too fast," former commander of US Army Forces Europe, retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, told the newspaper.

At the same time, despite the shortage of ammunition, US officials still expected Ukraine to start a major offensive by May, Politico reported, adding that hundreds of Western tanks and armored vehicles were already on their way to Ukraine.

Moreover, one unnamed US official told the newspaper that Washington's aid packages "going back four or five months have been geared toward what Ukraine needs for this counteroffensive.

"

Ukraine is yet to settle on its offensive strategy, but it currently has two options, that is to push south through the Kherson Region into Crimea or move east from its northern positions and then south, the US officials reportedly said, adding that the second option was the most likely.

The hotly contested town of Bakhmut is key to supplying Ukrainian troops in the Ukrainian-occupied parts of the Donetsk People's Republic. However, over the past months, the situation has come closer to its complete encirclement by Russian forces.

The Financial Times reported last week that Ukraine was taking heavy losses in the battle for Bakhmut, adding that some Ukrainian servicemen had suggested it might be reasonable to retreat. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said last week that it would not be an "operational or strategic setback", if the Ukrainian army withdrew from the city.

Related Topics

Shortage Army Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Pentagon Vehicles Died Same Kherson Donetsk Kiev Austin May National University From

Recent Stories

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

39 minutes ago
 MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

1 hour ago
 DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

2 hours ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

2 hours ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

2 hours ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.