US Officials Estimate Over 100,000 Ukrainian Troops Killed in Hostilities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) US officials estimate that over 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel, including highly experienced troops, have died since the start of the military conflict over a year ago, with the greatest losses suffered in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, the Politico newspaper reported.

US officials also say that the Ukrainian armed forces are experiencing acute shortages of basic ammunition, and therefore Washington has been pressing Kiev to conserve its artillery shells and mortar rounds.

"Some in the Pentagon think that they (Ukrainians) are burning up ammunition too fast," former commander of US Army Forces Europe, retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, told the newspaper.

At the same time, despite the shortage of ammunition, US officials still expected Ukraine to start a major offensive by May, Politico reported, adding that hundreds of Western tanks and armored vehicles were already on their way to Ukraine.

Moreover, one unnamed US official told the newspaper that Washington's aid packages "going back four or five months have been geared toward what Ukraine needs for this counteroffensive.

"

Ukraine is yet to settle on its offensive strategy, but it currently has two options, that is to push south through the Kherson Region into Crimea or move east from its northern positions and then south, the US officials reportedly said, adding that the second option was the most likely.

The hotly contested town of Bakhmut is key to supplying Ukrainian troops in the Ukrainian-occupied parts of the Donetsk People's Republic. However, over the past months, the situation has come closer to its complete encirclement by Russian forces.

The Financial Times reported last week that Ukraine was taking heavy losses in the battle for Bakhmut, adding that some Ukrainian servicemen had suggested it might be reasonable to retreat. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said last week that it would not be an "operational or strategic setback", if the Ukrainian army withdrew from the city.