US Officials Find Body of Texas Soldier Who Drowned While Helping Migrants - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) An interagency search team on Monday found and identified the body of Texas Army National Guard specialist Bishop Evans, who went missing on Friday while trying to help migrants drowning in the Rio Grande river, the Texas Military Department said on Monday.

"The missing Texas Army National Guard Soldier, Specialist Bishop E. Evans, assigned to Operation Lone Star, has been found deceased following an exhaustive interagency search. SPC Evans went missing while trying to selflessly help migrants who appeared to be drowning as they tried to cross the river from Mexico into the US on Friday April 22, 2022,"the Texas Military Department said in a press release.

The Texas National Guard is devastated by the loss of Evans and recognizes his selflessness in service to the state and national security, Maj. Gen. Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas, said in the release.

Several hundred National Guard troops are currently deployed to the US border with Mexico to help the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) deal with the record number of illegal immigrants coming to the United States.